Saint John the Baptist Church
315 North Constitution Avenue
New Freedom, PA 17349
Service
Judith Ann, 53, of Pembroke Pines Fl., suddenly, Nov. 25, 2019. The beloved daughter of Lillian Miller and Robert Miller. Also survived by her siblings, Steven, Jenny Barshinger and Michelle Welch. She will never be forgotten by her many nieces, nephews and friends of whom she had deeply touched. A wake and funeral Mass will be held at St John the Baptist Catholic Church, 315 N. Constitution Ave. New Freedom Pa. on Dec. 19, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 8, 2019
