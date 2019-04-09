Resources More Obituaries for Judith Bowden Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Judith Anne Bowden

Judith Anne (Marshall) Bowden, age 70 of Hagerstown, MD, went to be with the Lord on April 2, 2019 after a long illness and care at Doey's House.Judy was born August 16, 1948 in Richmond, VA to James Bloomfield Marshall and Mildred Forney Marshall. She went through many childhood operations for a cleft palate. In 1953 the family moved from Columbia, VA to Arbutus, MD when her father began working for Westinghouse. Judy began school in Arbutus and then the family moved to Arnold, MD where she eventually graduated from Serverna Park High School. She attended the University of Maryland where she earned a BS degree from the School of Medicine in Physical Therapy in 1970 and a MS degree with a certificate in Gerantalogy in 1988.Judy began her career working for Easter Seals in Waynesboro, PA, and then returned to Baltimore where she held positions at several hospitals and nursing homes. She was the director of the physical therapy department at John L. Deaton Center for fourteen years. In 2014 she retired from practicing physical therapy and moved with her husband to Hagerstown, MD.She was active with the American Physical Therapy Association and the University of Maryland Continuing Education Committee, where she served as secretary for many years. She received the Maryland APTA Distinguished Service Award in 2008. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, George S. Bowden of Hagerstown, MD who she met at the University of Maryland School of Social Work in 1969 and later married in 1972. She is also survived by her nieces, Rebecca Lynn Dawson and Aimee Nicole Simmens, both of Baltimore, and several grand nieces and a grand nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents and younger sister Barbara Lee Simmens.After growing up in the Southern Baptist Church, she joined the Lutheran Church with her husband, becoming a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Funkstown, Maryland, where a Celebration of Life service will be held on April 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Visitation with the family will begin at 10:30.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Paul's or Hospice of Washington County.