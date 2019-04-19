Judith A Gum 65 of Aberdeen MD passed away on Monday April 15, 2019 surrounded by family at Lorien Riverside. She had a hard fought battle with cancer. Survived by her mother Edna Roop of Aberdeen, pre-deceased by her father William Roop. Survived by 4 children Sheila Thomas of Havre De Grace, Robert Hall of Georgia, Fred Hall of Aberdeen and Martha Hall of Massachusetts. Judy is also survived by 5 siblings, 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Judy graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1971. She pursued a career in the medical field working many years as a medical assistant and word clerk. Judy than went on to be a night time auditor with a local company near her home in Aberdeen. She had a passion for gardening, sewing, dolphins and baseball. Judy loved spending time with family, attending grandkids sporting events, playing bingo and going out with family/friends for coffee. She will be dearly missed.A private memorial will be held in her honor at First Baptist Church of Havre De Grace. Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary