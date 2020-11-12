1/1
Judith Cosdon Goheen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith (Judie) Cosdon Goheen died of natural causes in her home on March 14, 2020. Judie lived a full life. She lived for her family: her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. She held many positions of service in the community, mainly those which involved her children.

Judie was very active in her community as a: Girl Scout leader, Columbia Neighborhood Swim League manager, Long Reach Village Board member, Soccer Association of Columbia administrative volunteer and Strikers team manager, Maryland State Youth Soccer Association Board member, and Oakland Mills High School Boosters Club and PTSA volunteer. She also served as an election judge for many years at her local precinct.

She enjoyed knitting and sewing. She made beautiful clothing and costumes for her children and grandchildren. A prolific knitter and member Columbia Sip 'n Knit, Judie made clothing and household items for her family and friends.

Judie held administrative positions at Stanwood Electronics, Price Williams, as well as other companies. After retiring, she took advantage of many opportunities available to seniors at Howard Community College. She took literature, painting and pottery courses where her "social butterfly" wings took over as she made many new friends.

Ocean City, Maryland held a special place in her heart as she spent many years enjoying the company of family and friends at her oceanside condominium.

Judie is predeceased by her husband, Jack Goheen. She is survived by her daughter, Ellynn Self and son-in-law, Jim Self; her son, Neal Goheen and daughter-in-law, Theresa Goheen; her brother, Paul Cosdon and sister-in-law May Cosdon; and grandchildren Brett Self, Jill Self, Billy Goheen, Nicole Goheen, and Tommy Goheen.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 9, 2020
My condolences to the family. I am very sorry for your loss. May you receive strength and peace from God. Romans 15:13
B P
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved