Judith (Judie) Cosdon Goheen died of natural causes in her home on March 14, 2020. Judie lived a full life. She lived for her family: her husband, her children, and her grandchildren. She held many positions of service in the community, mainly those which involved her children.



Judie was very active in her community as a: Girl Scout leader, Columbia Neighborhood Swim League manager, Long Reach Village Board member, Soccer Association of Columbia administrative volunteer and Strikers team manager, Maryland State Youth Soccer Association Board member, and Oakland Mills High School Boosters Club and PTSA volunteer. She also served as an election judge for many years at her local precinct.



She enjoyed knitting and sewing. She made beautiful clothing and costumes for her children and grandchildren. A prolific knitter and member Columbia Sip 'n Knit, Judie made clothing and household items for her family and friends.



Judie held administrative positions at Stanwood Electronics, Price Williams, as well as other companies. After retiring, she took advantage of many opportunities available to seniors at Howard Community College. She took literature, painting and pottery courses where her "social butterfly" wings took over as she made many new friends.



Ocean City, Maryland held a special place in her heart as she spent many years enjoying the company of family and friends at her oceanside condominium.



Judie is predeceased by her husband, Jack Goheen. She is survived by her daughter, Ellynn Self and son-in-law, Jim Self; her son, Neal Goheen and daughter-in-law, Theresa Goheen; her brother, Paul Cosdon and sister-in-law May Cosdon; and grandchildren Brett Self, Jill Self, Billy Goheen, Nicole Goheen, and Tommy Goheen.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store