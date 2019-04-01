|
On March 31, 2019, Judith Gold (nee Glass); devoted wife of the late Benjamin Gold; beloved mother of Kenneth (Robyn) Gold and Joanne (Stephen) Kass; dear sister of the late Audrey Loeb; adoring grandmother of Jessica and Jacob Gold, Alyson, Ian and David Kass; cherished great-grandmother of Jaiden Mills, Vallerie and Emily Smith, Emma Gold, Joshua and Zachary Eisler, and Zoe and Ellie Kass; beloved daughter of the late Sally and Sidney Glass.Funeral services and interment will be held at Wellwood Cemetery - Pinelawn, NY on Tuesday, April 2, at 2 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2019