Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Judith Gold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judith Gold

Notice Condolences Flowers

Judith Gold Notice
On March 31, 2019, Judith Gold (nee Glass); devoted wife of the late Benjamin Gold; beloved mother of Kenneth (Robyn) Gold and Joanne (Stephen) Kass; dear sister of the late Audrey Loeb; adoring grandmother of Jessica and Jacob Gold, Alyson, Ian and David Kass; cherished great-grandmother of Jaiden Mills, Vallerie and Emily Smith, Emma Gold, Joshua and Zachary Eisler, and Zoe and Ellie Kass; beloved daughter of the late Sally and Sidney Glass.Funeral services and interment will be held at Wellwood Cemetery - Pinelawn, NY on Tuesday, April 2, at 2 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093 or , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.