On April 28, 2019, Judith Gregory Western, beloved wife of Loren J. Western, of 55 years, devoted mother of Lora L. Western and her husband Robert Cashill, Julia C. Hall and her husband Greg Hall and Gregory W. Western, loving grandmother of Larissa D. Cashill and Ryan R. Cashill. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, 2:00 PM at Govans Presbyterian Church, 5828 York Road, Baltimore, MD 21212. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
