Judith Harrison Johnson, of Columbia, Md., passed away on July 2nd after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Scott; their children, Kerry and Adam; her mother, Dorothy Harrison; her brothers Slim (Brenda) Harrison of Emmitsburg, Md. and David (Maureen O'Connor) of Boston, Mass.; and her sister Joyce (Reginald Walsh) of Lawrence, Ks.; as well as by three nieces and six nephews.



Judy was born in Annapolis, Md. in February 1967 and was raised in Catonsville and Glenelg, Md. She graduated from Glenelg High School in 1985 and from the University of Maryland School of Nursing in 1990. For 20 years Judy worked at Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care of Maryland, where she cared for patients nearing the end of life.



Described by many as an angel on earth, Judy had a warmth and kindness that knew no bounds. Helping others was a calling for her, not just a profession, and family and friends remember how she never hesitated to reach out to care for them. Judy's favorite saying was "Let's take things one day at a time," and she knew that to be good advice from her work with hospice patients and families. Even when she was a hospice patient, she wore a shirt that said "Life Is Good." Judy was a loving wife and mother who cherished her close and extended family as well as her large circle of friends. She enjoyed life's everyday moments, from gatherings with family and friends to enjoying an Orioles' game at Camden Yards to watching birds at the backyard feeders. She was a member of a neighborhood bible study and a member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Highland, Md., where Judy organized a support group for those caring for the elderly or seriously ill. Her strong faith helped her face cancer and a terminal diagnosis with calm determination and trust in God's will.



A memorial service to honor Judy's life will be held at Mount Zion United Methodist Church, Highland, Md, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 3 o'clock pm with Rev. Gary Sheffield-James officiating.



Memorial donations may be made in Judy's name to Kylee's Dancing Angels (www.kyleesdancingangels.org), or Season's Hospice and Palliative Care (seasonsfoundation.org/donate/). Published in Baltimore Sun on July 18, 2019