Judith S. Hinch of Aberdeen died Sunday, February 24 at Harford Memorial Hospital. She was 71.Born in Lawrence, KS she was the daughter of the late Vernon C. and Mildren (Smith) Scott and half-sister Shirley Klees. A graduate of Kansas University, she received her BS Degree in education with training in physical education, English and biological sciences.Judy joined the Aberdeen Fire Department in 1975, she was the first woman accepted into membership. In 1976 she was the Fireman of the Year. During her long career in the fire service she was an EMT, firefighter, CRT and Paramedic. She was an instructor for the University of MD-MD Fire and Rescue Institute, where she taught, first responder, EMT and Haz-Mat classes and she also had been teaching for MIEMSS since 1977. She served as EMS chair for Harford County several years and during the 1980's she served on the MSFA Training Committee. Secretary for the Aberdeen Fire Department for 25 plus years, she also held the rank of Lieutenant and Captain. Mrs. Hinch had previously worked at APG as a paramedic and also Baltimore City Medic #7. She was a safety director at Noxell Corp (now Proctor & Gamble) and Church Hospital; she was both a field supervisor and safety manager at Lockjoint. Mrs. Hinch retired from the Aberdeen Police Dept. as a Police Communications Officer. In her spare time she volunteered at Ripken Stadium and chaired the Heritage Committee- City of Aberdeen restoration of the Watchman's shed.She is survived by her son, Steven S. Hinch of Aberdeen; Daughter in law, Christina Hinch and grandson, Jackson P.K. Hinch and half-sister Sharon Slusser.A Visitation will be held on Friday March 1st from 6-10pm and Saturday, March 2 from 10am-1pm with a service to follow at the Aberdeen Fire Department.Contributions in her memory may be made to Defenders of Animal Rights Inc., 14412 Old York Rd., Phoenix, MD 21131 or to the Chesapeake Feline Association, aka PAWS, Perryville, MD. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 1, 2019