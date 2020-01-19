Home

Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Towson United Methodist Church
501 Hampton Lane
Towson, MD
Judith Hobbs Notice
Judith Ann Ruiz Hobbs (nee Schultheis) died on January 16, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Tom) Jemison and Jennifer (Jack) Whaley, seven grandchildren, Hannah J., Mallorie W., Hailey J., Abigail J., Katherine W., Samuel J., and Henry W. Her first marriage to Joseph R. Ruiz, the father of her children, ended in divorce. Her second marriage to H. Edward Hobbs ended at the time of his death in 1998.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Towson United Methodist Church, 501 Hampton Lane, Towson, MD 21286, on Saturday, January 25th at 11 AM. Interment of her cremated remains will take place in the church's Columbarium immediately following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Towson Methodist Church.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
