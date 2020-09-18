1/1
Judith Hoffberger
Judy Hoffberger, passed away on Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at the age of 68. She is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Hoffberger; children, Samuel (Marina) Hoffberger and Jamie Hoffberger (Corey McLaughlin); brother, Stuart Robinson; grandchildren, Simon Hoffberger, Hannah Hoffberger and Molly McLaughlin. She was predeceased by her parents, Malvin and Beverly Robinson.

A virtual funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
September 17, 2020
She was a beautiful personI feel blessed to have known her.
Kathleen Conway
