Judith Hoffberger

Judy Hoffberger, passed away on Thursday, September 17th, 2020 at the age of 68. She is survived by her devoted husband, Richard Hoffberger; children, Samuel (Marina) Hoffberger and Jamie Hoffberger (Corey McLaughlin); brother, Stuart Robinson; grandchildren, Simon Hoffberger, Hannah Hoffberger and Molly McLaughlin. She was predeceased by her parents, Malvin and Beverly Robinson.



A virtual funeral service will be held on Friday, September 18th, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be directed to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.



