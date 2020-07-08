Judith Marie Jeeter, 73, of Purgitsville, WV passed away on Thursday July 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.



Born on November 18, 1946 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Margaret J. (Hill) Carlyle.



Judith worked as a court clerk in Baltimore, Co. MD until retirement. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved watching hummingbirds and working in her flowers.



Surviving with her husband, Samuel J. Jeeter are three sons, Edward J. Jeeter of Ingleside, MD, Samuel P. Jeeter of Augusta, WV, Steven J. Jeeter of Henderson, Nevada, a brother, George Harvey Carlyle of Greenwood, DE, a sister, Rebecca Dobbs of Tullahoma, TN, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



All services will be private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.



