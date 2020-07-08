1/1
Judith Jeeter
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Marie Jeeter, 73, of Purgitsville, WV passed away on Thursday July 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Born on November 18, 1946 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late George R. and Margaret J. (Hill) Carlyle.

Judith worked as a court clerk in Baltimore, Co. MD until retirement. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved watching hummingbirds and working in her flowers.

Surviving with her husband, Samuel J. Jeeter are three sons, Edward J. Jeeter of Ingleside, MD, Samuel P. Jeeter of Augusta, WV, Steven J. Jeeter of Henderson, Nevada, a brother, George Harvey Carlyle of Greenwood, DE, a sister, Rebecca Dobbs of Tullahoma, TN, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

All services will be private and being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Augusta, WV.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKee Funeral Home - Augusta
Rt. 50 16700 Northwestern Pike
Augusta, WV 26704
304-496-7077
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved