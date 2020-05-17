Judith Keane
1944 - 2020
Judith Anne Keane, 75, of Keedysville, Maryland, formerly of Ellicott City, passed from this life on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Robert Garrett Keane, Jr. for 56 years.

Born on June 18, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland, and raised in Parkville, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Olga Hermine (Schaefer) Imwold and Melvin Ellwood Imwold.

Judy was a Christian wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and Registered Nurse. She graduated from Immanuel Lutheran Church Parochial School, Parkville High School, the Franklin Square Hospital School of Nursing and the phlebotomy program of Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Judy's fervent loves throughout her life were caring for her family and neighbors in need, and being a good steward of God's beautiful creations. Her son Michael said at her funeral "…first and foremost, [was] Mom's love of her family - nothing was more important than her three boys! And we can't forget about Dad, her lifelong sweetheart. Their love for each other was something for the record books - 63 years." He described her love of the beach, her love of animals, her love of music, her love of gardening, her love of cooking and her compassion for others. She actively supported charities for right-to-life, veterans and humane treatment of animals.

Her son David wrote in a Mother's Day letter a few years ago "Thanks for all of the trips…the sleepless nights when we were sick and the last minute alterations when our clothes didn't fit. You were always there in the mornings and at night. We all love you more than you will ever know."

In addition to her husband she is survived by her children, David Michael Keane and his wife Heather, Michael Patrick Keane and his wife Leslie; grandchildren Emilie Hee Sun Keane, Lauren Elizabeth Keane, Grant David Keane, Evan Ray Keane, Cooper Patrick Keane and Hannah Catherine Keane; brother, David Melvin Imwold and his wife Nancy. She was preceded by her deceased son, Robert Garrett Keane, III.

Funeral services were conducted for her immediate family by Pastor Mark Moretz at the Concordia Lutheran Church and can be viewed under Sermons at Concordia's Website, www.concordiahagerstown.org <http://www.concordiahagerstown.org>. Interment was private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Concordia Lutheran Church Open Arms Preschool, 17906 Garden Lane, Hagerstown, MD 21740-5955.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at BastStaufferFuneralHome.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bast Funeral Home
7606 Old National Pike
Boonsboro, MD 21713
(301) 432-8388
