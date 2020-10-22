1/1
Judith Lee Haxton
1942 - 2020
Judith Lee Haxton died unexpectedly on October 12, 2020 at her home in Laurel, Maryland. Born in 1942 in Bettendorf, Iowa, she was the daughter of Robert and Virginia Morton, both of whom predeceased her. Throughout her life she demonstrated her commitment to family, faith and exceptional service to others.

Judy attended the University of Iowa where she met her husband, Donovan M. Haxton, who passed away in 2016. They married in 1963 and lived in Laurel since 1972. Their two daughters, Lilah Haxton, Columbia, MD and Ruth (Eric) Huffman, Clarksville, MD survive her.

Judy participated at Our Savior Lutheran Church in emergency meals, Stephen Ministry, Cancer Companions, Wee Worship and vacation bible school. She formerly served on the Board of Directors of Open Arms Child Development Center and volunteered with Side by Side of Prince George's County, Elizabeth House, and, most recently, with North Laurel Community Center.

Challenged in childhood by a diagnosis of Type1 diabetes, she participated throughout her life in diabetic education, advocacy and support. Judy helped lead the Columbia T1 Support group.

Judy championed social justice causes, locally for affordable housing and nationally through her employment with a Public Radio grant program to assist broadcast stations serving disadvantaged communities.

She shared many special times with her grandsons Zachary and Joshua Huffman. Judy and her extended family enjoyed the Astronomy Weekends at Black Water Falls State Park, West Virginia, Shenandoah National Park, Virginia and Howard Community College.

Her loving heart encompassed three more grandchildren, Julia (Jason Honeycutt) Huffman, Ariana (Nicholas) Donofrio, and John (Jacqueline) Huffman and two sisters, Jane Weede, Peoria, Illinois, and Lilah (Roy) Pengra, Buffalo Gap, South Dakota.

A memorial service for Judith Haxton will be held online, Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at www.oslclaurel.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.donaldsonfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial service
01:00 PM
www.oslclaurel.org
October 19, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
