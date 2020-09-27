Judith Mary Comotto (née Troch), 71, passed away peacefully at home on September 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Judy was born in Baltimore on February 24, 1949 and lived in Highlandtown, Bowleys Quarters, Essex, Parkville and Lutherville, MD. She was the beloved daughter of Maude Keiffer (née Wheeley) and Thomas Troch. She attended William Paca Elementary; Hampstead Hill Junior High; transferred to Middle River Junior High; and graduated from Kenwood Senior High School. Judy loved all of her jobs and spent 14 years at Maryland National Bank, 10 1/2 years at Baltimore Country Club as Assistant General Manager, and 9 1/2 years at Roland Park Country School managing their adult education program and establishing a daycare. Judy retired in 2014. She volunteered at Cromwell Valley Elementary Magnet School and participated daily in the lives of her grandchildren. She is survived by her devoted husband of 49 1/2 years, John; loving sons Brian and Jeffrey Comotto and their wives Jennifer and Erika; adored grandchildren Bella, Leo, Callie and Austin; and beloved brother Bill Langill of North Carolina and his wife Paula. Judy was the treasured sister-in-law of Frank and Thelma (deceased), Joseph (deceased) and Rose, William and Evelyn; and the cherished aunt to her many nieces and nephews. Her family wishes to sincerely thank Dr. Ari Elman, his staff and the chemo infusion nurses at GBMC. Judy's family is planning on having a Celebration of Life Memorial Service, post-Covid. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GBMC Berman Cancer Institute, the American Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
.