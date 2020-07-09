Judith Miller

On Friday, July 3, 2020, Judith Lemke Miller of Jessup, MD passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of Donald Miller Sr. Loving mother of Cindy Merrill (Robert), Don Miller Jr. (Sharon), David Miller (Kathy), Tracy Bickel (Joe), and the late Donna Miller. Cherished sister of John Lemke Jr. (Phyllis) and the late Nancy Whitley. Devoted grandmother of Sami, Bobby, Megan, Danielle, Andrew, Miller, Emily and Olivia. Great-grandmother of Kairi. Judith is also survived by many other loving family and friends. Service information can be viewed at www.garylkaufmanfuneralhome.com
