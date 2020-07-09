1/
Judith Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Friday, July 3, 2020, Judith Lemke Miller of Jessup, MD passed away peacefully. Beloved wife of Donald Miller Sr. Loving mother of Cindy Merrill (Robert), Don Miller Jr. (Sharon), David Miller (Kathy), Tracy Bickel (Joe), and the late Donna Miller. Cherished sister of John Lemke Jr. (Phyllis) and the late Nancy Whitley. Devoted grandmother of Sami, Bobby, Megan, Danielle, Andrew, Miller, Emily and Olivia. Great-grandmother of Kairi. Judith is also survived by many other loving family and friends. Service information can be viewed at www.garylkaufmanfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gary L. Kaufman Funeral Home at Meadowridge Memorial Park
7250 Washington Blvd
Elkridge, MD 21075
4107968024
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved