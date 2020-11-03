Judith C. "Judy" Mitchell, age 84, passed away on Oct. 20 of cancer at Gilchrist Hospice. Born in Baltimore in 1935, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell Downes Clogg and Dorothy Gore Clogg. A graduate of Bryn Mawr School, she earned her nursing degree from Union Memorial Hospital and her bachelor's degree from Towson State University. She was married to the late George L. Mitchell.
A nurse and educator, she was also an avid and competitive athlete. She was a state champion in badminton and also enjoyed tennis, golf and pickleball.
She is survived by a sister, Sandra Mitchell of Ocean City, MD; a brother, Mitchell Clogg of Mendocino, CA; her four children, Geordie Mitchell and his wife, Mary, of San Diego; Paul Mitchell and his wife, Kim of Parkville, MD; Dorothy Mitchell and her husband, Stanton Green of Harrison, NY; and Steven Mitchell and his wife Meghan, of Lutherville, MD; as well as nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at the Five Farms location of the Baltimore Country Club on November 7 from 1:00-3:00 pm. The family asks that those who would like to attend send an email to mitchells21093@att.net
. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.