Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas Episcopal Church (Garrison Forest)
JUDITH MUNDY SHUTT

JUDITH MUNDY SHUTT Notice
On October 18, 2019 Judith Mundy Shutt beloved wife of Cleon Moore "CHIPS" Shutt Jr.; dear mother of Julie Shutt Richardson and Allen Russell Shutt (Perry, nee Willse); dear grandmother of Caroline, Bailey and Liza Richardson and Madison "Madi", Sydney and Julia Shutt; devoted sister of Jack Broadus Mundy Jr. and Martha Mundy Ottaway. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:00 AM at St. Thomas Episcopal Church (Garrison Forest). Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to St. Thomas Church, memo line: Children's Literacy Outreach or Paul's Place Outreach. 232 St. Thomas La. Owings Mills, MD 21117 . Arrangements by the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 27, 2019
