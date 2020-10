Judith Elizabeth Niederhauser (nee Frye), 72, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020. Beloved wife to David H.Niederhauser; Devoted mother to Lisa Ann Osborne and husband Robert Osborne, Jr. and David J. Niederhauser; Loving grandmother to JonathanOsborne, Morgan Niederhauser and fiancé Mason Wymer,Caitlin Niederhauser andClaudia Osborne. Great-granddaughter Alayna Wymer. Dear daughter to John A. Frye, Sr. and Elizabeth L. Frye (nee Lagaz). Dear sister of Jean Horner and husband Michael and the late John A. Frye, Jr.; Dear nieces Wendy Marsteller and husband Chad Marsteller, Heather Collins and Stacey Brock; also great aunt to Kyle and Cameron Warfield and Tayler Collins. A celebration of life to be announced at a later date. Donations in memory of Judith can be made to the Rosedale Volunteer Fire Department online at www.rosedalevfd.com/content/support Arrangements by Cvach/Rosedale Funeral Home.