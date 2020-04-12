|
|
On April 11, 2020, Judith Risberg (nee Rodbell), the daughter of Milton and Shirley Rodbell, died peacefully on April 11, 2020 at age 88. She is predeceased by her two sons Mitchel and Wayne and her only sibling, Martin Rodbell, a 1994 Nobel Laureate. Born and raised in Baltimore, Judy was an artist and won several prizes for her artwork when she was young. She lived in the Baltimore area for most of her life but fondly remembered her years in Chicago as a young mother and her extensive travels throughout the world. She is survived by nephews Paul and Phillip in the Washington area, Andrew in Oregon, and her niece, Suzanne Richardson in Baltimore, as well as many grandnieces and nephews. All have enjoyed reconnecting with her in recent years. She will be remembered for her youthful spirit, sharp wit, and humor.
Funeral services are private
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020