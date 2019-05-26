Home

On May 24, 2019, Judith S. Folkart (nee Hartman); beloved wife of the late Robert A. Folkart; devoted mother of Michael (Karen) Folkart, Erik (Allison) Folkart and Stephanie (Dan) Lavner; dear sister of Stuart Hartman and Ilene (Moshe) Klein; loving grandmother of Jordyn, Julia and Katia Folkart, Shane and Rebecca Lavner.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, May 26, at 2 pm. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration, Radnor Station Building 2, Suite 320, 290 King of Prussia Road, Radnor, PA 19087 (www.theaftd.org). In mourning at 7800 Crossland Road, Baltimore, MD 21208, Sunday and then continuing on Monday at 6117 Trackless Sea Court, Clarksville, MD 21029 and then continuing on Tuesday at 613 Warfield Drive, Rockville, MD 20850.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 26, 2019
