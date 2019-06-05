Judith Scherben Hogarty, 63, passed away peacefully at home on June 3, 2019 after a 14 month fight with cancer. Judy was born in Taunton, Massachusetts; a beloved daughter to the late Andrew and Jeanette Scherben on July 3, 1955. She is survived by her husband John F Hogarty of Laurel, Maryland, her sister & brother-in-law Marianne & Richard Brennan of Taunton, Massachusetts, her brother & sister-in-law Andrew & Gina Scherben of West Kingstown, Rhode Island, her sister-in-law Rosemary LeBlanc of Cockeysville, Maryland and was a special aunt to her nieces and nephews. There will be a Funeral Mass in Judy's memory on June 14th at St Louis Catholic Church in Clarksville, MD at 11:00 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow Mass at the church. In lieu of flowers, those who would like to honor her may consider donating to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC) or their favorite charity. Please visit CandlelightFuneralHome.com to view Judy's obituary and/or post your own tribute/ condolences. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 5 to June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary