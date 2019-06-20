Judith Seldon Strainbrook, Esq. passed away on February 21, 2019 at the age of 72 after a long battle with cancer.



Judith was born on August 4, 1946 in Pasadena, California to Elizabeth Selden Stainbrook, and, Edward J. Stainbrook, professor emeritus of psychiatry and former chief psychiatrist of LAC+USC Medical Center. She was an only child. Judith graduated from Pitzer College (one of the Claremont colleges) in California in 1969. Judith attended the University of San Diego School of Law, San Diego, CA. She was on the 1972 - 1973 law review editorial board. In December 1971 her article entitled "Eminent Domain - Severance Damages" was published in the San Diego Law Review. She graduated from law school in 1973 and was admitted to the California Bar on January 30, 1974.



Judith moved to Maryland and was admitted to practice law in Maryland on June 14, 1988. She worked at the Legal Services Corporation along with other young attorneys including Dennis M. Sweeney (later the Honorable Dennis M. Sweeney (Judge, Circuit Court for Howard County) and Hillary Rodham-Clinton. Subsequently she opened her own law practice. She maintained a law office in Westminster, MD and later in Chester, MD. She had numerous published opinions and she authored the article "Strategies for Handling a Hostile Judge" published in the American Bar Association journal in 2007.



Judith loved animals, especially dogs, especially greyhounds. For many years she owned and raced greyhounds. In 2004 one of her prize dogs was a champion and received an award from the Gazehound Racing Association. She served as Vice President of The District Area Sighthounds Association (DASH) located in Martinsburg, WV. In her lifetime she rescued and cared for many dogs and cats. She supported various charities that rescued abandoned and abused animals. She also was fond of horseracing and particularly enjoyed, every year, watching the three races that comprise the Triple Crown.



She was married twice. Both marriages ended in divorce. There are no immediate survivors.



She was a member of The Ascension Episcopal Church in Westminster, MD and was an active member of the Church Board up until her death.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Ascension Episcopal Church, 23 North Court Street, Westminster, MD 21157. Donations, In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Church. Published in Baltimore Sun from June 20 to June 21, 2019