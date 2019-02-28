Home

Judith W. Nall, a retired Aon Hewitt Consulting plan administrator, died Feb. 21. She was 66.A memorial gathering to be held March 3 is private.She is survived by her husband of 11 years, Fred Rasmussen; two sons, Zach Nall of Dallastown, Pa., and Dan Nall of Springfield, Va.; a daughter, Ellie Nall of Towson; a stepson, James H. Rasmussen of Cockeysville, brother, Bob Williams of Roland Park; two sisters, Marilyn Harlow of Timonium and Alison Seaton of North Bend, Wash.; and seven grandchildren. Donations may be made to the Anxiety and Depression Society of America. https://members.adaa.org/donations.asp?id=15878
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019
