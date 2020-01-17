|
|
Judy Ann Haggett, of Perryville, MD, passed away on January 12, 2020. She was 77. Mrs. Haggett was born in Roanoke, VA, too Owen Burrell Long and Etta Mae Wright Sarver. She was the devoted wife of the late William "Bill" Haggett, mother of Robert Michael Mays and his wife Jennifer of Havre de Grace, MD, step-mother of LaDon Hinchy of Aberdeen, MD, grandmother of Colin Michael Mays and Beckett Stephen Mays, and sister of Susan Sarver of Havre de Grace, MD, and the late Jerry Long. She is also survived by her niece Lyndsay Sherman.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 7:00 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD.
Contributions may be made in her memory to the Kaufman Cancer center, c/o The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD, 21014.
Online condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020