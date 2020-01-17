Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
7:00 PM
Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Judy Haggett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Judy Ann Haggett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Judy Ann Haggett Notice
Judy Ann Haggett, of Perryville, MD, passed away on January 12, 2020. She was 77. Mrs. Haggett was born in Roanoke, VA, too Owen Burrell Long and Etta Mae Wright Sarver. She was the devoted wife of the late William "Bill" Haggett, mother of Robert Michael Mays and his wife Jennifer of Havre de Grace, MD, step-mother of LaDon Hinchy of Aberdeen, MD, grandmother of Colin Michael Mays and Beckett Stephen Mays, and sister of Susan Sarver of Havre de Grace, MD, and the late Jerry Long. She is also survived by her niece Lyndsay Sherman.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, at 7:00 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Kaufman Cancer center, c/o The Upper Chesapeake Health Foundation, 520 Upper Chesapeake Drive, Suite 405, Bel Air, MD, 21014.

Online condolences may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Judy's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -