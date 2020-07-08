Judy was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Survived by her sons, Merle Turner Jr, Jason Turner, her grandchildren Jordan and Arianna Turner, her siblings Peggy Anderson, Alice Jones, Davie Jones, her late brother Stevie Jones, her brother in law Kenny Anderson, her daughter in law Nicole Nauman, her pet Frankie and an abundance of great friends. Judy loved her some Frankie and absolutely adored her grandchildren. She loved to read, color and scratch some bingo scratch offs. Judy had a heart of gold and would open her door to anyone. She was highly loved by anyone she crossed paths with. She will be truly missed and carried in our hearts forever.



