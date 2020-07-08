1/
Judy M. Buchanan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judy was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Survived by her sons, Merle Turner Jr, Jason Turner, her grandchildren Jordan and Arianna Turner, her siblings Peggy Anderson, Alice Jones, Davie Jones, her late brother Stevie Jones, her brother in law Kenny Anderson, her daughter in law Nicole Nauman, her pet Frankie and an abundance of great friends. Judy loved her some Frankie and absolutely adored her grandchildren. She loved to read, color and scratch some bingo scratch offs. Judy had a heart of gold and would open her door to anyone. She was highly loved by anyone she crossed paths with. She will be truly missed and carried in our hearts forever.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved