Judy Marie Ramey, age 55, of Abingdon, Maryland passed away on July 8, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Havre de Grace, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Robert Rust Sr. and Ruth (Helmick) Rust.
Judy is survived by her husband Harold Ramey, Jr; sons, Michael Alan Ramey and Robert Douglas Ramey; sister, Betty Adkins; and several nieces, nephews and family members.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald, David and Robert Rust, Jr. and sister, Linda Taylor.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, from 10-11 am with a service to follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.
The family welcomes flowers.
To leave your condolences or for the latest information regarding public gatherings, please visit our website at mccomasfuneralhome.com
.