Judy Rudo, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Tuesday, August 18th, 2020 at the age of 76. Judy Rudo loved life. Her family was the center of her universe and she enriched the lives of everyone she met with her warm nature and genuine compassion. She had a passion for traveling and explored places around the world that most people only get to see through pictures in a magazine.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Stanley Rudo; daughters, Jamie Kleeman (Kevin Cummings) and Kim (Larry) Zuckerman; sister Barbara (late Harry T.) Kellman; grandchildren, Ashley Kleeman, Taylor Kleeman, Brett Kleeman, Brooke Popel, and Chase Popel; and son-in-laws, Adam Kleeman and Rick Popel. Judy was predeceased by her siblings, Sylvia (Barry) Lubman and Barry Carp; and parents, Betty and Jerome Carp.
A virtual funeral will be held, on Thursday, August 20th, 2020 at 12:30 pm. Please visit www.sollevinson.com
to view the service. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Alvin & Lois Lapidus Cancer Institute at Sinai. Please mail donations to: Department of Development, 2401 W. Belvedere Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215. Be sure to indicate that your gift is for the Cancer Institute. You may also give online at http://www.lifebridgehealth.org/development/ChampionsofCare.aspx
, or by contacting the Department of Development atgiving@lifebridgehealth.org or 410-601-4438.
The family will be in mourning at 10 Barthel Ct Lutherville, MD 21093, Thursday after the funeral, Friday until Shabbat, Saturday evening, and Sunday from 1pm until 6pm. A Zoom link will be provided as well.