McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
8:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
Judy Sawdargs Doering


1942 - 2019
Judy Sawdargs Doering Notice
Judy Sawdargs Doering, age 76, of Edgewood, Maryland passed away on November 8, 2019 at her home. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Kathryn (Presnell) Sawdargs and wife of the late First Sgt. Retired Garret Paul Doering. She worked as an accounts payable clerk for Hilton Hotels Corp. She was a member of American Legion, Post 17, was very artistic and loved to paint and draw. Judy really enjoyed her garden, flowers, bird feeders, and fishpond. She had a huge heart for her backyard animals and would care for the foxes, cats, squirrels, birds, and frogs. Most of all she cherished spending time with her family.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Reida Edwards of Joppa; son, Jay (Stephanie) Edwards of Chase; brother, Don Sawdargs of Ohio; sister, Sue Sawdargs of Ohio; granddaughter, Tiffany Edwards; and grandsons, Zachary and Ethan Edwards.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Thursday, November 14, 2019 from 6-8 pm with a memorial service following at 8 pm.

In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Humane Society of Harford County, 2208 Connolly Road, Fallston, MD 21047.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2019
