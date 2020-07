Or Copy this URL to Share

On July 13, 2020, Judy Melinda Singer passed away. She was a noted jewelry designer and one of Baltimore's favorite bartenders. Judy leaves behind her sister Sheri of Arlington, VA, and her brother George of New York, NY. Judy was predeceased by her father George and her mother Audrey. Service and interment private.



