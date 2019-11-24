|
Julee Carol (Bosse) Williams, age 76, of Baltimore, MD passed peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born on November 13, 1943 to the late Julius and Norma Bosse, she is survived by her son Thomas "Toby" Hessenauer; sisters Holly Ballard and husband, John; Candice Ritchey and her husband Kim; aunt of Matthew Ritchey, Amanda Mahoney, and Kate Hurley; and also survived by great-nieces and nephews. Julee dedicated her life to her loving son, Toby and to the students and faculty of Hereford Middle School, where she worked for 35 years. Julee was an avid reader, an accomplished artist, and crafter and had a lifelong love for learning. Arrangements entrusted to Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, Pittsburgh, PA.
A gathering for family and friends will be held in Baltimore later this year.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 340, Columbia, MD 21044
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 24, 2019