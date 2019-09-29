Home

Julia Ann Saffran Notice
On September 26, 2019, Julia Ann Saffran passed away; Beloved wife of 57 years to George T. "Ted" Saffran; Loving mother of Lisa M. Benton and her husband David; Cherished grandmother of Erin Moxley and her husband Alex, Eric Benton and Chrissy Benton; Dear sister of Pat Curtis and her husband, the late Larry Curtis; Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Julia enjoyed scrapbooking, traveling and taking cruises on the Carnival and Disney cruise lines; She enjoyed having her own daycare business and most all she loved spending time with her family.

Family will receive friends on Monday, September 30th from 3-5PM & 7-9PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, October 1st, 10:00am, St. Agnes Catholic Church, 5422 Old Frederick Rd., Baltimore, MD 21229. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery, Ellicott City.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to , https://www.stjude.org/.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 29, 2019
