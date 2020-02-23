|
|
On February 21, 2020, Julia Blama (nee Swetz), Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Blama; Devoted mother of Robert Blama and his wife Miriam, Dennis Blama, and the late Michael Blama; Cherished grandfather of Nicholas, Matthew, Stephen, Michael, Julia, and Kevin. Also survived by a host of other loving family members and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, 1706 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex, MD. 21221, on Thursday at 10am. Friends may call at family owned Bruzdzinski Funeral Home P. A., 1407 Old Eastern Avenue, Essex at route 702 (beltway exit 36) on Wednesday from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Interment Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 23, 2020