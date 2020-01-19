Home

Services
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
410-789-1800
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gonce Funeral Service Pa
4001 Ritchie Highway
Brooklyn, MD 21225
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima Church
Julia L. Price Notice
Julia L. Price (Campitelli), a 65 year Brooklyn Park resident, died of cancer Jan 16 at Harbor Hospital Center. She was 88 years young. Born in Maryland, Mrs. Price owned and operated Price's Seafood with her husband Charles F. Price and their son Charles (Hummer) Price for over 50 yrs. Julia loved being with her family and enjoyed cooking, gardening, and reading. The love of her life was her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles F. Price; dear sister of the late Phil and Gordon Campitelli and Mary Gue; devoted mother of her late son Charles (Hummer) Price; and is survived by three daughters, Linda Zelubowski (Brian), Cathy Moon (Bobby) and Ann Gunning-Superson (John); loving grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law of Catherine Claytor. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Gonce Funeral Service P. A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy, Brooklyn on Monday, Jan 20 from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Rose of Lima Church on Tuesday, Jan 21 at 11:00 AM. Interment to follow in Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Research 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tn 38095. visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 19, 2020
