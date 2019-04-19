Home

Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Julia L. Stakem

Julia L. Stakem Notice
On April 17, 2019, Julia Louise Stakem of Baltimore Highlands; beloved wife of the late Joseph Stakem; loving mother of Teresa Marie Stakem and her husband, Kenneth Goldberg; dear sister of Gilda Del Signore and the late Madeline Smith. Visitation will be held at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, PA, Glen Burnie, from 9-10 AM on Thursday, April 25th. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated immediately following at 11 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church (Holy Trinity). Interment Baltimore National Cemetery. For condolences, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
