On August 29, 2019, Julian Joseph Brignac, Sr. passed away; Beloved husband of the late Bernadette R. Brignac; Loving father of Elizabeth Brignac, Julian Brignac Jr., and David Brignac; Cherished grandfather of Jasmine Nickel and Melissa Hayes; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; He was predeceased by his 4 brothers and 6 sisters.
He enjoyed cooking, gardening, flea marketing, and antiquing.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 3 to 7pm, where a Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, 11:00am. Burial will held on Monday, September 9, 2019, 11:30am, Garrison Forest VA Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019