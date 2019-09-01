Home

Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
(410) 744-8600
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
Burial
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
Garrison Forest VA Cemetery
Julian J. Brignac Sr.


1925 - 2019
Julian J. Brignac Sr. Notice
On August 29, 2019, Julian Joseph Brignac, Sr. passed away; Beloved husband of the late Bernadette R. Brignac; Loving father of Elizabeth Brignac, Julian Brignac Jr., and David Brignac; Cherished grandfather of Jasmine Nickel and Melissa Hayes; Also survived by many nieces and nephews; He was predeceased by his 4 brothers and 6 sisters.

He enjoyed cooking, gardening, flea marketing, and antiquing.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit the Sterling Ashton Schwab Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228 on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 3 to 7pm, where a Funeral Service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019, 11:00am. Burial will held on Monday, September 9, 2019, 11:30am, Garrison Forest VA Cemetery.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 1, 2019
