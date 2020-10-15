1/1
Julie Anne Maitzen
Julie Anne Maitzen, 64, of Ellicott City, Maryland, died peacefully on October 12, 2020, at the Gilchrist Center hospice in Columbia, Maryland. She is survived by her best friend and loving partner of 42 years in life and work, Paul Wolfgang; sisters Gail and Jessica Maitzen; brother Stephen Maitzen; stepsisters Maryjane (Rice) Krasnoff and Megan (Rice) McCoy; stepbrothers Daniel J. and Joseph Rice; nephews Sean Archer, Scott DeBoy, Owen Maitzen, Matthew and Jonathan Wolfgang; and niece Madeleine Maitzen. Predeceased by her parents, George W. Maitzen and Dolores Rice, and stepfather Daniel J. Rice, Jr. Always a champion of the underdog, Julie was cherished by everyone she knew for her enormous heart, her boundless generosity, and her compassion for people and animals alike. From childhood through adulthood, her tender-hearted concern extended to stray pets, injured birds, and anyone she encountered who needed a shoulder to cry on or a place to stay. Openly admiring an antique that Julie owned often meant discovering it later in the trunk of your car. She tirelessly cared for her parents and Paul's toward the end of their lives when they could no longer care for themselves. Donations in her memory may be made to Gilchrist Center Howard County, 6336 Cedar Lane, Columbia, MD 21044.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 15, 2020.
1 entry
October 14, 2020
Dear Julie
I remember as kids playing. Thou those memories are a blur I do remember them as good. I will miss you. Love your cousin Bob Riley ❤
Robert M Riley
