Julie CLARK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Clark passed away suddenly on May 10, 2020; beloved wife of Dan Clark; devoted mother of Michael Clark and his wife Dana, and Alex Clark and his wife Molly; dear sister of David Chapman, and Priscilla Stoll and the late Toni Wessel; Cherished grandmother of Bryce, Ben, Markus, Bryesun, Manning, Alastar, and Margaret.

Due to existing circumstances, services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mrs. Clark's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. A guest book is available at:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 15, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Julies passing. We have been walking in your neighborhood lately and remembering some good times at the baseball fields many years ago. Julie had such a spirit and was devoted to her family. Our condolences to Dan, Michael and family and Alex and family.
Larry Headd
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved