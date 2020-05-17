Julie Clark passed away suddenly on May 10, 2020; beloved wife of Dan Clark; devoted mother of Michael Clark and his wife Dana, and Alex Clark and his wife Molly; dear sister of David Chapman, and Priscilla Stoll and the late Toni Wessel; Cherished grandmother of Bryce, Ben, Markus, Bryesun, Manning, Alastar, and Margaret.



Due to existing circumstances, services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mrs. Clark's memory to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, 375 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. A guest book is available at:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store