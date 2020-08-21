1/1
Julie Mayer
Juliana "Julie" Maria Mayer

October 28, 1963 – August 15, 2020

Our incredibly loved Julie departed this world after a courageous fight against an aggressive cancer that took her life on August 15, 2020. Born in Boston, MA October 28th, 1963, and grew up in Towson, MD, she joins her late parents, Janet R. Mayer (lifelong advocate for people with developmental disabilities and ARC of Baltimore Board member) and Dr. Richard F. Mayer (Professor Emeritus of Neurology at the University of MD Medical School). Julie is survived by her loving partner of over 30 years, Dr. Sara L. Swenson, son Benjamin (age 14) and daughter Pilar (age 12) as well as her twin sister Andrea Mayer Denicoff and siblings Kathryn, Christopher, and Randall Mayer. She was a valued colleague and an amazingly loving and giving spouse, mother and aunt; she was adored by her many family and friends.

Julie graduated from Towson High School in 1981 and Boston University in 1986. She earned a Master of Science in Applied Economics and International Development in 1992 from the University of Pennsylvania. She worked internationally for many years as a systems consultant and financial analyst, with employment in Africa, Latin America, South America, and Southeast Asia. Julie settled in San Francisco with her spouse and children and worked at several different companies implementing new technologies, last working at Constellation Brands. She served in a wide range of roles throughout her professional career and was known as a strong leader, innovative thinker, and committed team builder.

Julie was born with boundless energy and a passion to live life each day to the fullest! She was an exemplary "team player" in life and on the basketball court. Young Julie was well-known on the Towson, MD neighborhood courts, and she became a top high school and Division 1 college scholarship athlete. Always up for an adventure, Julie also played professional basketball in Limerick, Ireland while working at Wang Laboratories. For Julie, basketball was never about winning; it was about joy and camaraderie. As a mother, her love of sport took her to coaching soccer for each of her children's teams. Parents and players described Julie as inclusive, inspiring, fun, and always positive. In 2005, she was named the District 1 Northern California Coach of the Year. Julie was also an enthusiastic traveler, a lover of the outdoors, a voracious reader, and a generous host to the countless friends and family who visited her family's home over the years.

In lieu of flowers, Julie's memory may be honored with donations to The Arc Baltimore at https://www.thearcbaltimore.org/donate.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
August 20, 2020
Although it’s been many years since I last saw Julie, she is the kind of person I’d run into who always had a warm hug, bright smile, and a good laugh to share. She coached our boys in soccer and basketball when they were so little. Their joy and her joy was always so tangible! I’m very sad for her family and community’s loss, and I wish them all my very, very best.
Thisbe Ague
Friend
August 20, 2020
What a beautiful tribute to this remarkable woman. Although I had known of Julie for years from her cousins, I only met her once. I feel very grateful that I had that opportunity. She was a lovely person. My heart goes out to her entire family. I am keeping all of you in my prayers during this very sad and difficult time.
Dale Jepson
Friend
August 20, 2020
I will always treasure my visits with my cousin Julie throughout my childhood. She was the most competitive person I ever met and inspired me to be the best I can be. She was so much fun to be around and will always have a special place in my heart. Alice and I truly enjoyed staying with Julie and her family a few years ago on a visit to San Francisco and my heart goes out to Sara, Ben and Pilar. Julie was an amazing person and she will be greatly missed, but not forgot. Rest in peace Julie.
Rob Mayer
Family
August 19, 2020
Julie and I went to high school together and were dear friends. She was not only smart, intelligent and one heck of an athlete. She had a since of humor that was second to none. She and I went to my J/S prom and it was the only time I ever saw her in a dress/gown. The best of any prom that I went to . The world has lost a beautiful lady. Rest In Peace my old friend .
Tony Diehl
Classmate
August 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Pilar Swenson-Mayer
Daughter
August 19, 2020
Dearest Sara, Ben and Pilar,
I will always treasure my times I spent with you and Julie at your home where you graciously welcomed me, over and over again. Julie, such a dear lady and a big loss, but what she left behind...a life worth living...was a huge gain for our world. I thank her for all she has done. My heart is with you and I send the best of love to you all.

Sarah Watkins
Sarah Watkins
Teacher
