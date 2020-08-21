Julie Mayer

I will always treasure my visits with my cousin Julie throughout my childhood. She was the most competitive person I ever met and inspired me to be the best I can be. She was so much fun to be around and will always have a special place in my heart. Alice and I truly enjoyed staying with Julie and her family a few years ago on a visit to San Francisco and my heart goes out to Sara, Ben and Pilar. Julie was an amazing person and she will be greatly missed, but not forgot. Rest in peace Julie.

Rob Mayer

Family