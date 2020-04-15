Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Juliette Petrosillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Juliette L. Petrosillo


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Juliette L. Petrosillo Notice
On Friday, April 10, 2020 Juliette Louise Petrosillo (nee Cavallo) of Lutherville, age 84 passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife for 56 years to the late Peter Petrosillo; devoted mother of Perry Petrosillo, Yvonne Bull and Julie Jackson; dear sister of Nicholas Cavallo and Ernestine Lombardi; loving grandmother of Anthony Petrosillo, Emily Jackson, Edward Bull, Adrianna Petrosillo and Angelo Petrosillo.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please remember Juliette with memorial contributions to the Breast Cancer Foundation and Gilchrist Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Juliette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -