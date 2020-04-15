|
On Friday, April 10, 2020 Juliette Louise Petrosillo (nee Cavallo) of Lutherville, age 84 passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife for 56 years to the late Peter Petrosillo; devoted mother of Perry Petrosillo, Yvonne Bull and Julie Jackson; dear sister of Nicholas Cavallo and Ernestine Lombardi; loving grandmother of Anthony Petrosillo, Emily Jackson, Edward Bull, Adrianna Petrosillo and Angelo Petrosillo.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please remember Juliette with memorial contributions to the Breast Cancer Foundation and Gilchrist Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 15, 2020