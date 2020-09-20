Julius P. "Cisco" Bacon, born June 14, 1935, in Virginia to the late Margaret Love and Patrick Bacon, died August 26, 2020, in Baltimore, Maryland, of Parkinson's disease.



Cisco was a member of the Northern Parkway Investment Association where he made many lifelong friends. He was a great cook who entertained family and friends. An occasional golfer, he mostly enjoyed watching the Orioles and Ravens. He loved to spoil his four dogs. Visits from granddaughters gave him great joy. All who visited the home he shared with his wife, Katherine D. Bacon, left with bellies full of food and laughter.



Cisco attended Baltimore public schools and graduated in 1955 from Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and remained close with alumnae. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1958.



He was a stationary engineer at the Patuxent Institute in Maryland and spent most of his life as a state employee before retiring in 1998 with numerous honors. He was last employed as a security officer for Allied Barton at CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield of Maryland.



Cisco was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Hammie Jones, Sr., and James Bacon; sisters Dorothy Nunnally and Bernice Brown; and sister-in-law Betty Dorsey.



Besides his wife Katherine, he leaves behind stepdaughter Rhonda Zieman and son-in-law Mark Zieman; brother-in-law Calvin Dorsey; granddaughters Rachel Flattery, Sarah Flattery, Dr. Glynnis Zieman and Gracie Himmelberg; great-grandson Carter Calvin; and sister-in-law Nellie Jones. He also is survived by nephew Hammie Jones, Jr.; nieces Bernetta Gugsa and Malisha Jones Bacon; nephew Wilbert Morton, Jr.; and others.



Due to the Covic-19 pandemic, the family will forgo formal funeral services. He will be interred at the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store