Julius (Jay) Myron Pollack, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Wednesday, November 11th, 2020 at the age of 83. He is survived by his wife, Paulette Arlene Pollack (nee Misler); sons, David Ben (Marianne) Pollack and Bret Eric (Ann) Pollack; grandchildren, Alexis Nicole, Hayden James, Thomas Harrison and Andrew William Pollack. He was predeceased by his parents, Hilda and Alexander Pollack.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Thursday, November 12th, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Interment United Hebrew Cemetery. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Moses Montefiore Anshe Emunah, 7000 Rockland Hills Drive, Baltimore, MD 21209 or the charity of your choice
.