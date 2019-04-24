Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Julius Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julius O. Koch

Notice Condolences Flowers

Julius O. Koch Notice
On April 21, 2019, Julius O. Koch, beloved husband to Grace Koch and loving father to Dennis Koch (Laura DiBlasi) and Page Douangboupha (Phan). Also survived by 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home, P.A. where funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.