On April 21, 2019, Julius O. Koch, beloved husband to Grace Koch and loving father to Dennis Koch (Laura DiBlasi) and Page Douangboupha (Phan). Also survived by 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Friends may call on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 3:00 to 5:00 and 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Stallings Funeral Home, P.A. where funeral services will be held on Friday at 11:00 AM. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit:
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 24, 2019