Julius Sokol, Jr. passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on October 11, 2019 in Abingdon, MD at the age of 85. Julius is survived by his daughters: Teresa A. Pragg, Helen P. Rowe, Julie B. Herron; his grandchildren: Michael Rowe & Rachel Rowe. He is also survived by his "son"-in-law John Herron.
Jules, as his family and close friends called him, was born in Freeborn, Kentucky on June 1, 1934 to Julius Sokol, Sr. & Clara Sokol. He graduated from University High, Morgantown WV in 1953. Julius joined the Air Force and served from 1954-1958. Jules worked for Chrysler in Newark, DE for 36 years before retiring in 1995.
Jules' hobbies included fishing, crafting, fixing things and sitting outside. He loved going to yard sales and taking care of his wife, the late Carol E. Sokol.
A visitation will be held at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16th from 7-9pm.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Gilchrist Hospice for their compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019