Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Julius Sokol
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Julius Sokol Jr.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Julius Sokol Jr. Notice
Julius Sokol, Jr. passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on October 11, 2019 in Abingdon, MD at the age of 85. Julius is survived by his daughters: Teresa A. Pragg, Helen P. Rowe, Julie B. Herron; his grandchildren: Michael Rowe & Rachel Rowe. He is also survived by his "son"-in-law John Herron.

Jules, as his family and close friends called him, was born in Freeborn, Kentucky on June 1, 1934 to Julius Sokol, Sr. & Clara Sokol. He graduated from University High, Morgantown WV in 1953. Julius joined the Air Force and served from 1954-1958. Jules worked for Chrysler in Newark, DE for 36 years before retiring in 1995.

Jules' hobbies included fishing, crafting, fixing things and sitting outside. He loved going to yard sales and taking care of his wife, the late Carol E. Sokol.

A visitation will be held at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16th from 7-9pm.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Gilchrist Hospice for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Gilchrist Hospice Care, 11311 McCormick Rd., Ste. 350, Hunt Valley, MD 21031 or the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Julius's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now