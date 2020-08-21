September 8, 1934 - August 5, 2020



June went home to the Lord on August 5th, a month shy of her eighty-sixth birthday, at Adventist Health Care Medical Center White Oak, MD. She had been a resident of Holly Cross Nursing Home in Burtonsville before succumbing to pneumonia and dementia.



June grew up in Sedley, VA, went to Courtland Elementary/High School and attended Longwood College in Farmville, VA. While at Longwood, she met Navy Lieutenant, Roy S. Reynolds, whom she married while putting college on hold. As a Navy wife and giving birth to three boys, the family enjoyed duty stations in Milwaukee, San Diego, Washington, DC, Norfolk, Seattle, Brussels, Belgium and back to DC, where Roy eventually retired and the family settled in Upper Marlboro, MD.



June went back to school finishing her undergraduate degree at Georgetown followed by a Master's degree from American University. She worked as a paralegal for many years and sold real estate in Southern Maryland. June was a lover and patron of the arts in all forms. She was an avid painter, and she enjoyed dancing and sailing. She was known for her fabulous hats and friendly enthusiasm for making new acquaintances…she would light up any room.



June was preceded in death by her husband, Roy S. Reynolds; parents, Nellie and Virginius Elder; and brothers, Johnny and Jimmie Elder. She leaves behind sons: CDR Stephen V. Reynolds, USN, retired (Faye), of Port Orchard, WA, Garth H. Reynolds of Greenbelt, MD, and Roy D. Reynolds of Metlakatla; a sister, Ginger Elder Loth; granddaughters: Heather, Hannah, Sophia, Lorna, Lorraine, and Leslie; as well as eleven great-grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date.



