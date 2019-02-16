|
On February 14, 2019, June Cusimano Smith, 88, formerly of Fallston, Md.; beloved wife of the late George Nelson Struder and Herman Arthur Smith, Jr.; devoted mother of Janice Proctor, Jim and Myong Suk Struder, Craig and Nancy Smith, Bruce and Wendy Smith, David Smith, Paul and Katrina Smith; loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren and five great grandchildren; dear sister of Bill and Cindy Cusimano and Wayne Cusimano.Family and friends will celebrate June's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services-Parkville, 8800 Harford Road on Monday from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. A funeral service will be celebrated at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2625 E. Northern Parkway on Tuesday at 10:00 am. Interment: Highview Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Lutheran Church. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019