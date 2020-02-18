Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
Christ Episcopal Church
6800 Oakland Mills Road
Columbia, MD
JUNE CALDWELL Notice
JUNE TERESA CALDWELL, M.S. On December 26, 2019, June Teresa Caldwell transitioned peacefully in Columbia, Maryland. June Caldwell graduated from Howard University where she earned a M.S. in Psychology. During her professional career, June Caldwell worked at NIH for 35 years in research, EEO, race relations and special assignments that benefitted minorities; June was also in private practice as organizational development consultant since the seventies. June Caldwell implored the women she mentored to "decorate your brain" before your body. Memorial service will be held on February 22, 2020 at Christ Episcopal Church, 6800 Oakland Mills Road, Columbia, Maryland 21045. In lieu of flowers, send donations to the United Negro College Fund, 1805 7th St. NW, Washington, DC 20001.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 18, 2020
