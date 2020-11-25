June E. Patrick, age 94 years of Bel Air, MD died at her home at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She and her husband, Reverend Hubert L. Patrick, shared 62 years of marriage before his death on April 8, 2010.
Born in Macton (Street), MD on June 5, 1926, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Stuart and Nina (Halsey) Ward. She attended school in Dublin, MD where she met her future husband in their elementary years. Mrs. Patrick graduated from Dublin High School and earned both her bachelor's degree and master's degree in Christian Education from Asbury University in Wilmore, KY. As the wife of a United Methodist pastor, she supported her husband's ministry by her activity in the various Christian programs of the churches he served. As a Sunday school teacher, leader of programs for young people, and participation in the United Methodist Women, Mrs. Patrick joined her husband at churches in Michigan and from 1963-1994 in numerous Maryland locations.
June was a longstanding member of the Dublin United Methodist Church where she led the F.R.O.G. youth group and Children's Church, a program she led in each of the churches served.
Mrs. Patrick is survived by
One daughter
Carol S. Patrick of Bel Air, MD
Grandson
David Russell Patrick and his wife, Kelley of Dallastown, PA
Great Grandson
Killian Dawson Patrick
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David L. Patrick, his wife, Debra, and her brother, Stuart Ward and his wife, Esther.
Graveside services and inurnment will be held on Friday, December 4 beginning at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery, 1645 Churchville Rd., Bel Air, MD 21014
Officiating will be Pastor Sarah Ingalls-Howard of the Dublin United Methodist Church.
The family would appreciate contributions in her memory to the Dublin United Methodist Church, 1528 Whiteford Rd., Street, MD 21154
For directions, or to send condolences, please visit www.harkinsfuneralhome.com
or call 800-550-5915.