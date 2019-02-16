Home

Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
(410) 923-2601
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hardesty Funeral Home, P.A.
851 Annapolis Road
Gambrills, MD 21054
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Nichols Bethel United Methodist Church
Odenton, MD
View Map
Resources
June M. Grove

June M. Grove Notice
June M. Grove, 84, longtime resident of Odenton, MD died at her home February 14,2019.Born in Arlington, VA., she was a devoted member of Nichols Bethel United Methodist Church in Odenton and a founding member of Great Circle Quilting Club. June was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Lewis Grove Sr., her parents and 6 siblings. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Jr. Michael, Andrew, Philip and Timothy, 19 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren and her brother Thomas L. Marcey. Friends may call on Monday from 3-5 and 7-9pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD 21054. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday February 19,2019 at 10 am in the Nichols Bethel United Methodist Church, Odenton, MD 21113. Reception to follow in the fellowship hall. Interment 3 pm at Friendship Cemetery, Berkley Springs, West VA.The family suggest contributions be made to the church in her memory. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2019
