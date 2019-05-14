|
On May 13, 2019, June Nancy Minch (nee Berman), loving wife of the late Stanley I. Minch; cherished mother of Sandra Minch (Lester) Guthorn, Dr. Sally Kane, and Dr. Robert (Julie) Minch; devoted sister of the late Richard Berman and Bettye Berman; adored grandmother of Megan (Joshua) Schermer, Dr. Harrison (Meghan) Guthorn, Benjamin Guthorn, Teddy Minch, and Joey Minch; dear great-grandmother of Alexa and Zachary Schermer.Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave on Tuesday, May 14, at 2 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Lyme Disease Research Foundation, c/o Johns Hopkins Rheumatology, Lyme Disease Clinical Research Center, 2360 W. Joppa Road, Suite 320, Lutherville, MD 21093. In mourning at 2302 Velvet Valley Way, Owings Mills, MD 21117. The family will receive 6:30pm to 8:30pm, with a shiva service at 7pm on Tuesday and from 2 to 4:30pm, and 6:30 to 8:30pm with a shiva service at 7pm Wednesday through Thursday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 14, 2019